Sales of Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ album have tied him for a Billboard record

Kanye West’s new counter-cultural, Jesus-praising album has generated a ton of public discussion since its release. Now, it has also generated a new record for its creator.

A story at Billboard explains that Kanye West’s “Jesus Is King” album, which was released Oct. 25 by G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Records, has become the artist’s ninth consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart, tying him with Eminem’s record.

According to the outlet, the Billboard 200 chart ranks album sales based on a combination of traditional purchases, downloads, and song streams. West’s newest album earned 264,000 “equivalent album units” during its first week, which ended Thursday. Of that total, 109,000 were from album sales, while the balance was largely from streaming activity.

West's ninth straight No. 1 album ties him for sixth for overall No. 1 albums in the chart's history alongside the Rolling Stones, Madonna, and Garth Brooks, Billboard explained. The Beatles currently hold the top spot with 19 No. 1 albums overall. "Jesus Is King" also helped drive the single biggest streaming week of West's career, the story added.