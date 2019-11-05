IT’S HAPPENING: Democratic Voters Are Ready for Hillary, Poll Finds

Democratic primary voters are “Ready for Hillary,” according to the results of a recent Harvard-Harris national poll which found that twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton would tie for first place with Joe Biden if she were to join the underwhelming field of candidates vying to face Donald Trump in 2020.

The poll is great news for fans of Clinton, who has stubbornly refused to rule out another run for president, and has reportedly expressed a willingness to enter the race if she believed she could win. As longtime Clinton goon Philippe Reines recently said on Fox News, the former first lady “might be the best person” to beat President Trump, despite her inability to do so in 2016.

The Harvard poll also tested voter support for two other potential late-entry candidates in the Democratic primary, former Sen. John Kerry (D., Mass.) and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg. Of the three, Clinton fared the best with 11 percent support, which was good enough for a first-place tie with Biden, several points ahead of current primary candidates Bernie Sanders (8 percent) and Elizabeth Warren (7 percent). Both Kerry and Bloomberg received 6 percent, an indication that Democratic voters are less than satisfied with the current field of candidates. – READ MORE