Sales Of Guns, Ammunition Skyrocket Amid Coronavirus Concerns: ‘Better Safe Than Sorry’

Sales of guns, ammunition, and “survival gear” are skyrocketing this week, amid concerns that the coronavirus could lead to breakdown in civil order or even a suspension of weapons sales, according to Business Insider.

Stores specializing in the “sales of survival gear like ready-to-eat meals, guns and ammunition” are experiencing a boom, and some retailers are even struggling to keep such items in stock.

“We’re bringing pallets (of MREs) up all the time now, and even our supplier in Southern California is having trouble keeping them in stock,” one California gun retailer told a local television station.

“It’s clear our customers want to be prepared in a worst-case scenario,” another retailer told the NRA’s news service, per BI. “For a lot of our families, a disaster plan includes having ammo on hand.”

In some cases, retailers say they’re selling “twice as much” or even five times as much ammunition as they were before coronavirus began making headlines. “Sales on Ammo.com, an online ammunition store, were 68 percent greater from Feb. 23 to March 4 than they were the preceding 11 days, the company said in a press release. Residents in North Carolina and Georgia had the biggest increase in sales on the website,” Business Insider, says. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --