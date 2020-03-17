Romney Encourages Giving Every American $1,000 to Help Meet ‘Short-Term Obligations’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said this week that he supports a cash influx as the coronavirus wrecks the American economy, tanking the stock market and keeping many away from their work.

The former Republican presidential candidate told The New York Times reporter Johnathan Martin, “Every American adult should immediately receive $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy.”

NEW from @MittRomney: “Every American adult should immediately receive $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy.” — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) March 16, 2020

That is a proposal that has been echoed by some other Democrats, including freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who wrote on Twitter, “Universal Basic Income is going to have to play a role in helping Americans weather this crisis.”

She also pushed a bill recently introduced by Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif) and Tim Ryan (D-Ohio). Ocasio-Cortez added, “ proposal goes up to $6,000/mo depending on need. Mitt Romney just came out for a flat $1,000 universal.” – READ MORE

