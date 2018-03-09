SAD: Kimmel Blames Netflix For The Oscars Ratings Collapse (VIDEO)

Rather than blame himself for choosing to play the role of an unfunny partisan hack at the Oscars instead of the role of comedic host, Jimmy Kimmel now says that Netflix and streaming services are responsible for Sunday night’s show being the lowest rated Oscars in history.

Unfortunately for Kimmel, no such fluctuation exists in his own “approval rating.” Until another comedian comes along to double-down on Kimmel’s legacy, Oscars 2018 will go down as the lowest-rated show in history.

Kimmel, however, will just not accept that fact and has now resorted to some sad defenses. On his show Tuesday night, he blamed Netflix and the overall drop in ratings for basic cable television programs across the board for his loss.

“Trump loves saying the ratings are down as if to insinuate that’s some sort of show of support for him, but the truth is, every year since Netflix happened, the ratings for every big TV show are down — Super Bowl, Grammys, Emmys, Golden Globes,” Kimmel said. “But Trump thinks he caused the ratings to go down.” – READ MORE

