Trump’s critics amazed, forced to praise him after tough talk brings North Korea to heel

When North Korea expressed a willingness to talk denuclearization with the U.S., even some of President Trump’s harshest critics in the mainstream media took notice.

CNN’s “New Day” host Chris Cuomo, an outspoken Trump detractor known for combative interviews with White House surrogates, complimented the president on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to the Trump administration, they were able to move the ball here. Maybe North Korea’s not telling the truth, maybe they won’t really do this. But even the suggestion, even the potential offer, is progress,” Cuomo said.

CNN political analyst David Gregory agreed, calling it “potentially historic” and “quite significant.”

The Washington Post noted that Trump’s “madman” approach to North Korea “is getting real credit” and called the news of North Korea willing to discuss scaling back its nuclear program “another possible win” for the administration.

Outspoken Trump critic Ian Bremmer, who is the president of Eurasia Group and a global research professor at New York University, even told the Post that Trump “deserves credit” for North Korea’s about-face.

The Atlantic published a piece headlined, “What if Trump’s North Korea bluster actually worked?” and Bloomberg pointed out that “Trump’s North Korea bluster scores a win” before adding “but at high risk.” – READ MORE

