‘Sad’: Grassley Predicts Durham Probe Will Not Lead to Prosecutions Until After the Election

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) says he believes an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe will not lead to indictments until after the November election.

And according to him, that would be too late.

In a tweet on Monday, Grassley said, “Barr recently said ‘this is the closest we have ever come to an organized effort to push a president out of office ‘ leads me to think Durham report any prosecutions til after election so as not influence vote. SAD SAD.”

“IF NO PROSECUTIONS TIL AFTER ELECTIONS SAD SAD//just think Flynn Mueller Impeachment/ The deep state is so deep that get away political crimes/Durham be producing some fruit of his labor,” he added. – READ MORE

