NBA releases list of ‘approved messages’ for player jerseys — it’s a social justice warrior’s dream

The National Basketball Association announced on Friday the list of “approved messages” that players will be allowed to display on the back of their jerseys when the season resumes play later this month.

According to ESPN, the NBA and National Basketball Player’s Association, the league’s player union, agreed to 29 words and phrases that can be displayed on a player’s jersey, above their number, in the space where their last name is typically located.

NBA and NBPA have reached an agreement on social justice messages that can be displayed above the number on the back of jerseys, per @marcjspears Here are some of them: ◾️ Black Lives Matter

◾️ Say Their Names

◾️ Say Her Name

◾️ I Can’t Breathe

◾️ Justice

◾️ Vote

◾️ Equality pic.twitter.com/xxzMSFLBfW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 3, 2020

The list includes words and phrases such as: “Black Lives Matter,” “How Many More,” “Power to the people,” “I Can’t Breathe,” “Anti-Racist,” among others.

Players will be allowed a first and second choice, ESPN reported. If a player chooses not to use a word or phrase from the approved list, their last name will be displayed as usual.

