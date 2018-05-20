Ryan’s Super PAC Funds 11 of 19 Amnesty-Discharge Signers

A Super Pac Which Works Hand-in-glove With House Speaker Paul Ryan Is Backing 11 Of The 19 Gop Legislators Who Have Signed The Discharge Petition For A Divisive, Risky And Unpopular Amnesty Bill Before The Midterms.

The business-funded group, the Congressional Leadership Fund, announced May 18 it is deploying campaign teams to help New York Republican John Faso, Michigan Republican Fred Upton, and an unelected GOP candidate in Minnesota. Both Faso and Upton have signed the petition.

The CLF is also backing the three principal advocates for the petition — California Rep. Jeff Denham, California Rep. David Valadao, and Florida Rep. Chris Curbelo.

The remaining six petition-signing beneficiaries are California’s Steve Knight, Colorado’s Mike Coffman, New Jersey’s Leonard Lance, New York’s John Katko, Texas Rep. Will Hurd, Pennsylvania’s Ryan Costello. That adds up to 11 of 19 incumbent petition-signers, and 11 of the 34 candidates now in line for support from the CLF.

Each of those campaign teams will cost roughly $250,000, according to a May 17 article in Politico. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1