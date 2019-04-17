Ryan Zinke Lands His Next Job

Former Secretary of the Department of Interior Ryan Zinke landed a new job at a Nevada gold mining firm Tuesday, four months after his resignation.

Zinke accepted the consulting and board position with U.S. Gold Corp., according to NBC Montana. He will reportedly be making more than $114,000 in his new position. Zinke will also receive up to $120,000 a year in expenses.

Zinke announced his resignation in December after continued speculation he and other Trump administration officials would be asked to resign. Zinke issued a farewell statement, saying it has “been a high honor to serve” under President Donald Trump.

Trump complimented Zinke on his way out, saying “Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation.”

