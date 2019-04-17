Mark Walker Calls Out House Democrats For Failing To Implement Anti-Sexual Harassment Measures

North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Walker wants to know why Democrats have yet to implement anti-sexual harassment measures more than 100 days after saying they would do so.

After sending a letter to Committee on House Administration chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, Walker issued a statement highlighting the fact that House Democrats have not yet taken steps towards anti-sexual harassment training.

“Last Congress, we led a common sense bipartisan proposal to implement anti-sexual harassment training and provide protections to Capitol staff,” the statement said in a press release sent to The Daily Caller News Foundation. “More than 100 days into the new majority, House Administration Democrats have failed in performing their obligation to implement new training curriculum for members and staff. The committee should act immediately to set the new training in place to help ensure a safe and healthy work environment for all.”

Walker was a co-sponsor of the CAA Reform Act and the Congressional Accountability and Hush Fund Elimination Act, according to his congressional website.

The first #100DaysOfDems can be defined by this question: Do you want freedom or control? They have pushed policies that attempt to control many aspects of your life:



• What you can eat

• How you can travel

• What jobs you can keep

• What health insurance you have and more pic.twitter.com/0nlpwsO2Iq — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) April 16, 2019

“In the 115th Congress, the House passed House Resolution 630,” Walker wrote in the letter to Lofgren. “As you know, this resolution requires each Member, officer, and employee of the House of Representatives to complete a program of training in workplace rights and responsibilities within 90 days of the beginning of each new congressional session.”

“In the 115th Congress, we proudly fulfilled these requirements and I am eager to continue this tradition as we transition into the new Congress. Being 100 days into the 116th Congress, I am writing today to request an update on the status of this training program and for a date the House can expect new trainings to be available to Washington, D.C. and District staff and interns.”

Walker’s statements and Democratic failure to pursue anti-sexual harassment measures come after former Vice President Joe Biden received little to no repercussions from #METOO allegations. Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax also remains in office after sexual assault allegations from two different women.

Follow Mary Margaret on Twitter.Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]