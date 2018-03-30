Ryan Seacrest’s Accuser Files A Police Report To Ensure A ‘Real Investigation’

Suzie Hardy, who recently came forward with sexual assault allegations against Ryan Seacrest, has now filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department in order to ensure a “real investigation” into her claims.

Hardy originally came forward with her allegations in a private letter to Seacrest and E! detailing the abuse she endured while serving as his personal stylist from 2007 to 2012. Since then Seacrest has denied the claims, and NBC Universal, which runs E!, has conducted an investigation after which they stood by Seacrest. In a column published by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, Hardy called all of Hollywood out “deafening” silence since her allegations went public and vowed not to “stand by silently and let Ryan or the sycophants that employ him get away with this.”

“Those who work with Ryan seem to hope I will just go away. Well, I’m not going away,” Hardy wrote. “I’m thriving in the truth and feel more inspired than ever. I recently contacted the LAPD and filed a police report so I’m guaranteed a real investigation this time.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1