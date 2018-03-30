James Woods Just Dug up the Best 2nd Amend. Opinion Judge Ever Wrote

In it, Kozinski appeared to draw on his own family history as the son of two Jewish Holocaust survivors. Born in 1950, he spent the first 12 years of his life behind the Iron Curtain in the communist-ruled country of Romania.

A man from a family who had relatives destroyed by Nazism and spent his childhood years in a communist dictatorship knows better than most Americans what the untrammeled power of the government can do to individuals who are stripped of their own defense.

Liberals, in their eternal yearning to be mollycoddled children of Big Government, chronically shy away from this fundamental Second Amendment truth: pic.twitter.com/So12rawhqz — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 29, 2018

Kozinski’s line is one every American should remember: “However improbable these contingencies may seem today, facing them unprepared is a mistake a free people get to make only once.”

It’s brilliant in its simple eloquence, and Americans need only look around the world today to see the truth of the matter. As an Italian woman posted on Twitter just this week: “Last century our governments disarmed us. Now, in Germany & the UK they arrest you for Twitter and Facebook posts.” – READ MORE

