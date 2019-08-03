Ryan: Democrats Will Lose 48 States if They Eliminate Private Health Insurance (VIDEO)

Rep. Tim Ryan (D., Ohio) said Tuesday a potential Democratic nominee in 2020 who supported eliminating private health insurance would lose 48 states to President Donald Trump.

Following the first of two nights of Democratic debates in Detroit on CNN, Ryan fretted about support by top Democrats for a single-payer health care system that would take away private health insurance plans from more than 150 million Americans.

“It makes it very hard,” Ryan said in the spin room. “I think if our nominee is talking about taking private health care away, I think we’ll lose 48 states. And I’m having a rough time figuring out the two we’re going to win.” – READ MORE