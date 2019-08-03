Texas homeowner to alleged intruder he shot: ‘You are in the land of opportunity, man. Just get a job like everyone else and work for your stuff’

A San Antonio homeowner shot a 19-year-old man who allegedly tried to break into his residence Wednesday morning, KABB-TV reported.

And the Texas homeowner — who didn’t want to be identified — had a stern message for the suspect.

“Find a job like everyone else,” he told KSAT-TV. “I mean, was it really worth everything you got? You are in the land of opportunity, man. Just get a job like everyone else and work for your stuff.”

The homeowner told KSAT he heard the suspect trying to pry open his door.

"I had my kid in the house with me, and that's the first thing that came to my mind, my family's safety," he added to the station, saying he then grabbed his gun and shot through a window.