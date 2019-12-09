Ruth Bader Ginsburg Halts Democrats’ Attempts To Get Trump Financial Records

Leftist Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg agreed on Friday to put a temporary administrative hold on Democrats’ efforts to gain access to President Donald Trump’s tax records.

The move by Ginsburg came after Trump asked the nation’s highest court to temporarily halt two subpoenas for his financial records from House Democrats to Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

CNBC reported that Trump application “was submitted to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg because she is assigned to the 2nd Circuit.”

CNN Supreme Court reporter Shimon Prokupecz noted that Ginsburg's order "reflects that the court wants more time before deciding whether or not to block the House subpoenas."