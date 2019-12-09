House Passes Bill Opening Backdoor Immigration Route for Wealthy Chinese

The House quietly passed a bill on December 3 to crack open a backdoor route for wealthy Chinese to buy their way into U.S. citizenship by lending money to the U.S. real estate industry.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) portrayed the bill as a boost to trade between the United States and Portugal. But the bill allows wealthy Chinese to get into the United States after first buying Portuguese citizenship.

“Congress is getting duped. … creating a new path for Chinese people,” said one Capitol Hill source.

Wealthy Chinese can buy “golden visa” citizenship from Portugal’s government in as little as 35 days. If House bill H.R. 565 is approved by the Senate and becomes law, then the new Chinese citizens of Portugal will be able to move into the U.S. by getting E-1 Treaty Trader or E-2 Treaty Investor renewable visas.

Cicilline’s office declined to comment to Breitbart News.

The bill may have a lot of hidden support in the Senate because it could provide a band-aid fix for the backlogged EB-5 program. – READ MORE