Russian National, Other Non-Citizens Added to San Francisco Voter Rolls

If voter rolls in San Francisco are an example of the rest of the nation, residents who are not eligible to vote because they are not American citizens are already registered to cast ballots.

Last month, San Francisco passed a law allowing non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, to vote in school board elections, according to CNN. Non-citizens are barred from voting in federal elections.

Spurred by the new law, The Washington Times looked at the San Francisco voter rolls and found at least one Russian citizen, Elizaveta Shuvalova, who was added to the rolls — apparently by someone who never told the woman what was going on.

Shuvalova, according to the newspaper, was registered in 2012, before she ever became a citizen.

“I’ve never registered for anything in my entire life,” she said. “This is news to me.”

When shown documents that said she enrolled as a Democrat in 2012 and then a Republican in 2017, Shuvalova told the Times she knew nothing about it.

“This is definitely a shocker to me. It is like an identity fraud because this is not coming from my end. Like I told you, I haven’t even been a citizen during that time frame. So what can we do about it?” she said. She now lives in New York and is a Democrat.

John Arntz, director of the San Francisco Department of Elections, said activists often hand in stacks of registration cards with their petitions. Shuvalova was registered by a group that was circulating a petition to stop a condominium development. Records say Shuvalova never voted. – READ MORE

