After Failed Presidential Bid, Hillary Clinton Turns to Hollywood for New Job

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is announcing one of her more public ventures since her failed 2016 presidential bid.

According to the Washington Times, Clinton will be adding “executive producer” to a list of titles that already includes “first lady” and “U.S. senator from New York.”

Her Hollywood credit will be in association with the television adaptation of a book called, “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote.”

In promoting the project, which is set to be produced through filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Television, Clinton described it as an ode to the importance of voting.

“At the heart of democracy lies the ballot box,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “‘The Woman’s Hour’ is both a page-turning drama and an inspiration for everyone, young and old, male and female, in these perilous times.” – READ MORE

