Russian Embassy trolls Trump campaign with its own ‘Space Force’ logo

The Russian Embassy in the United States appeared to troll President Trump’s campaign for unveiling logos for the new “Space Force” with logos of their own.

“Good morning, Space Forces!” the Embassy tweeted Friday morning, including a graphic of a rocket and the Russian flag.

The image modifies the existing flag for the Russian Space Forces into a Trump-style logo.

The tweet also links to the Russian Ministry of Defense’s own Space Forces website. – READ MORE

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin called President Donald Trump’s Space Force proposal “one giant leap in the right direction” on Friday.

Aldrin, the second man to step on the moon in 1969, announced on Twitter his support for the president’s potential extension of the military.

One giant leap in the right direction. #SpaceForce https://t.co/3ZAvB2Oex4 — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) August 10, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence called Thursday for an established Space Force by 2020.

“The Space Force will not be built from scratch. This is a critical step toward’s establishing the Space Force as the sixth branch of our armed forces,” Pence said during a speech at the Pentagon, according to CNBC. – READ MORE

