Russian company indicted by Mueller responds, says he charged it with ‘make-believe crime’

One of the Russian companies special counsel Robert Mueller indicted in February asked a federal judge Monday to determine whether Mueller charged it with a “sham crime,” CNN reported.

In February, Mueller indicted three Russian companies — the Internet Research Agency, Concord Management and Consulting LLC, and Concord Catering — and 13 Russian individuals, accusing them of conspiring to interfere in the “US political and electoral processes, including the presidential election of 2016.”

Court documents show Concord Management alleged that foreign election interference is a “make-believe crime” that Mueller is using to “justify his own existence.”

Concord said Mueller’s motive is his desire “to indict a Russian — any Russian.”

Citing the fact the Department of Justice has “never brought any case like” Mueller’s to court, Concord accused Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein of having “rejected the history and integrity of the DOJ and instead licensed a Special Counsel who for all practical political purposes cannot be fired, to indict a case that has absolutely nothing to do with any links or coordination between any candidate and the Russian Government.” – READ MORE

