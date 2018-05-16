Bernie Sanders’ son castigates Democratic Party, offers praise for Trump

Congressional candidate Levi Sanders, son of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), has spoken out against the Democratic Party, as well as former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s treatment of “deplorables.”

Sanders, who is running for Congress in New Hampshire as a Democrat, said in an interview with The Independent that one of the Democratic Party’s biggest obstacles is a failure to boost voters’ “confidence and self-esteem.”

Sanders, 48, noted that Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” comment about Trump voters illustrated his point perfectly.

“The Democratic Party has done a very poor job of bolstering people’s confidence and self-esteem, and that has significant consequences when it comes to reaching out to low-income and working-class people,” he explained.

“When Hillary Clinton used the word ‘deplorable,’ that had a significant effect on so many people,” Levi added. “They basically said ‘We understand that Donald Trump is not a nice guy, but he is one of us.’ He said ‘Yes, I know I’m a billionaire, but I’m like your weird uncle. I’m not politically correct and I’m not judging you,’ and that’s the key.”

Contrarily, Sanders believes that President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are doing a fantastic job at elevating the average American. – READ MORE

