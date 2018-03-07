Russia Blamed For Italian Election Outcome

If there is a European election, and the anti-establishment parties score a stunning victory (as just happened in Italy, and a few months prior, in Austria), who’re you gonna blame? Vladimir Putin (of course)!

That’s what Samantha Power, one of the top diplomats in the Obama administration, did when she shared an article by Spain’s El Pais newspaper about how Russia predetermined the outcome of Sunday’s election by spinning an immigration discourse in Italy: “Italy’s joins long list of elections influenced by Russia. Sputnik will do what Sputnik does. The question is: what are our democracies going to do about it? Will voters repudiate candidates who seek to benefit from Russian interference?”

Italy’s joins long list of elections influenced by Russia. Sputnik will do what Sputnik does. The question is: what are our democracies going to do about it? Will voters repudiate candidates who seek to benefit from Russian interference? https://t.co/JbFe35Sw5n — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) March 5, 2018

You see, it had nothing to do with the 38% youth unemployment, the stagnant economy, the record debt load, the record number of young people living with their parents, the meager opportunities for career advancement and the sense that everything is rigged. It was… Russia!

In fact, it is safe to assume that without Russia, and its subversive trolls, operatives – and of course RT and Sputnik – western democracies would all be one endless utopia, with no economic, social or political disagreements, and without such central-bank created artifacts as record wealth and income divisions resulting in unprecedented ideological and political polarization. – READ MORE

