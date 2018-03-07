VIDEO: Slain Border Patrol Agent’s Brother Pleads for Trump, Sessions to Reopen ‘Fast and Furious’ Case

The brother of a murdered Border Patrol agent is calling on President Donald Trump to keep a promise he made on the campaign trail and reopen the “Fast and Furious” case.

Brian Terry was killed in 2010 by an illegal immigrant with a weapon used in the botched “gun-walking” program Operation Fast and Furious.

His brother, Kent Terry, tweeted at Trump on Saturday, asking him to “reopen the books” and get to the bottom of the scandal that cost his brother his life.

#FastAndFurious @realDonaldTrump Sir it's been 7 yrs .my family ask you reopen Obama's gun scandal that cost my brother his life..I talk to you back on the campaign trail here in Michigan and you offered to reopen the books into this senseless scandal .thank you.God bless — Kent terry (@terry_superman) March 3, 2018

“We need to find out the truth, exactly what happened, how it happened, why it happened. We need Mr. Trump, President Trump, to unseal the documents, reverse executive privilege so that we know what happened, and that we can hold the people accountable that are responsible,” Terry said on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday. – READ MORE

