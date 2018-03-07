True Pundit

Politics Security TV

VIDEO: Slain Border Patrol Agent’s Brother Pleads for Trump, Sessions to Reopen ‘Fast and Furious’ Case

Posted on by
Share:

The brother of a murdered Border Patrol agent is calling on President Donald Trump to keep a promise he made on the campaign trail and reopen the “Fast and Furious” case.

WATCH:

Brian Terry was killed in 2010 by an illegal immigrant with a weapon used in the botched “gun-walking” program Operation Fast and Furious.

His brother, Kent Terry, tweeted at Trump on Saturday, asking him to “reopen the books” and get to the bottom of the scandal that cost his brother his life.

“We need to find out the truth, exactly what happened, how it happened, why it happened. We need Mr. Trump, President Trump, to unseal the documents, reverse executive privilege so that we know what happened, and that we can hold the people accountable that are responsible,” Terry said on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Slain Border Patrol Agent's Brother Pleads for Trump, Sessions to Reopen 'Fast and Furious' Case
Slain Border Patrol Agent's Brother Pleads for Trump, Sessions to Reopen 'Fast and Furious' Case

The brother of a murdered Border Patrol agent is calling on President Donald Trump to reopen the "Fast and Furious" case.
Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: