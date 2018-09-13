Politics
Rush Limbaugh: N.Y. Times possibly ‘made up’ anti-Trump op-ed with ‘composite series of opinions’
Rush Limbaugh says last week’s op-ed in The New York Times by an anonymous White House official may be a “made up” composite piece by numerous people.
The man behind the “golden EIB microphone” returned on Monday from a short hiatus to address “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” which detailed a senior official who is undermining the president from the administrative shadows.
“I believe The New York Times made it up. I think it’s a composite series of opinions from a bunch of people New York Times have on staff or talk to,” the radio host said. “Folks, they have been making things up for two years, two-and-a-half, three years on Donald Trump. Why would this be any different? Again, I’m not saying there aren’t any saboteurs.”
Mr. Limbaugh said that Americans may never know the truth behind the op-ed because it galvanized Trump supporters.
Sen. Lindsey Graham accused the New York Times on Sunday of angling to start a “new narrative” to show President Trump is “unhinged” with its decision to publish an anonymous opinion piece discussing a secret “resistance” within the Trump administration.
During an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Graham, R-S.C., suggested that the prestigious news outlet is attempting to distract from a federal Russia investigation that is “falling apart.”
“Why this op-ed piece now?” Graham said, after listing off Trump’s accomplishments and asserting that the op-ed won’t negatively impact the GOP in the 2018 midterm elections.
"The New York Times is the choir director for the Left. They set the agenda for the left and main stream media," he said. "They chose this piece to start a narrative that Trump is crazy I think because the Russia probe is falling apart. The idea that Trump colluded with Russia is falling apart before our eyes."