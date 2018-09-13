Rush Limbaugh: N.Y. Times possibly ‘made up’ anti-Trump op-ed with ‘composite series of opinions’

Rush Limbaugh says last week’s op-ed in The New York Times by an anonymous White House official may be a “made up” composite piece by numerous people.

The man behind the “golden EIB microphone” returned on Monday from a short hiatus to address “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” which detailed a senior official who is undermining the president from the administrative shadows.

“I believe The New York Times made it up. I think it’s a composite series of opinions from a bunch of people New York Times have on staff or talk to,” the radio host said. “Folks, they have been making things up for two years, two-and-a-half, three years on Donald Trump. Why would this be any different? Again, I’m not saying there aren’t any saboteurs.”