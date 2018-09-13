Man Stabbed in California Starbucks While Defending Woman Against Machete Attack

A Good Samaritan Who Defended A Woman Against A Machete-wielding Man In A California Starbucks On Sunday Suffered Serious Stab Wounds.

Blaine Hodge, 27, suffered serious injuries to his hand from a machete blade after he jumped in front of the attacker to protect the woman at a Starbucks in Bakersfield on Sunday, KGET reported.

The attacker allegedly entered the coffee shop with a machete in hand chasing after his girlfriend.

“She was panicked. She was saying, ‘Help me.’ Then, at one point, she said, ‘This guy’s going to kill me,’” said Joe Harris, Hodge’s friend.

Authorities say Hodge was stabbed multiple times after he ran in between the suspect and his girlfriend. – READ MORE

On Monday, Starbucks, ever-eager to portray itself as a corporation that is sensitive to environmental concerns, jumped on the bandwagon with those advocating the removal of plastic straws. Starbucks Kevin Johnson CEO issued a press release in which he said, “This is a significant milestone to achieve our global aspiration of sustainable coffee, served to our customers in more sustainable ways.”

One problem: as Christian Britschgi notes in Reason, the replacements Starbucks plans to use for the plastic straws, nitro lids, are comprised of more plastic than Starbucks’ current lid/straw combination.

Britschgi writes, “Right now, Starbucks patrons are topping most of their cold drinks with either 3.23 grams or 3.55 grams of plastic product, depending on whether they pair their lid with a small or large straw. The new nitro lids meanwhile weigh either 3.55 or 4.11 grams, depending again on lid size. (I got these results by measuring Starbucks’ plastic straws and lids on two separate scales, both of which gave me the same results.) This means customers are at best breaking even under Starbucks’ strawless scheme, or they are adding between .32 and .88 grams to their plastic consumption per drink.” – READ MORE