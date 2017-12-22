Rush Limbaugh Explains Why Democrats Are In PANIC Over GOP’s Huge Tax Win

Conservative talker Rush Limbaugh devoted a large portion of his radio show Wednesday to unpacking the “panic” the Democrats and the “Drive-Bys” are spiraling into as a result of the Republicans’ legislative triumph on tax reform, which saves taxpayers $1.5 trillion.

The top-rated talk show host started off by addressing the “fake news” spread by the left-leaning media about the re-vote triggered by “Senate nitpickers” over a few education-related provisions from the tax reform bill. “There were no screw ups,” said Limbaugh. “There were no mess-ups. There was nothing whatsoever fundamentally wrong with this requiring the House to vote again. It was simply a bunch of Senate nitpickers arguing over parliamentarian procedure.”

Limbaugh pointed out that the media was mysteriously not faulting the Democrats for complaining about the pro-education provisions. “Instead, they’re amused as the Democrats make the Republicans have to vote again and they seize this as an opportunity to report the Republicans don’t know what they’re doing. Or, the Republicans are providing another hidden loophole to the rich or other such lie,” said Limbaugh.

The real reason the media and their Democratic political counterparts are seizing on any possible point of criticism, no matter how absurd, is that they are internally “panicked” over the possible impact of the tax reform victory on 2018 and beyond. In the back of of their minds, Limbaugh suggested, is what happened after the Reagan tax cuts.

“[T]he Democrats think that they have won the House. It’s just a matter of the calendar playing out. They also think that this tax cut bill is gonna be a huge disaster. And it is. But for them,” said Limbaugh. “It’s gonna be every bit the disaster for them that the Reagan tax cuts were in 1981 and ’84. It’s gonna be a repeat.” – READ MORE

