Sarah Silverman Compares Conservative ‘Christian Fringe’ To ‘ISIS’

How can someone claim to be interested in national unity when they think the Christian right is like ISIS?

Sarah Silverman, host of I Love You, America, has allegedly expressed interest in bridging the political divide with her series. In an interview with Vice’s Hope Reese, the comedienne talked about the concept behind her show. Reese raved, “Her material is less tethered to the news, and she rarely utters Trump’s name or weighs in on specific political viewpoints, instead drawing on broad themes of the moment––patriotism, nationalism, immigration––and reaching across the divide.”

But Silverman used some extreme rhetoric in describing Christians. She ranted in her interview, “Like patriotism, religion can be sometimes used as a weapon, or to support someone’s own narrative or fears and prejudices. These Christian-fringe, Roy Moore, do-what-I-say- not-what-I-do people––they’re not very Jesus-like. I see them as fringe the way I see ISIS as fringe.”

Silverman did talk about the idea of patriotism, and what the right is doing to words, saying: “The right has perverted the meaning of being liberal, or being feminist….Patriotism is perverted.” – READ MORE

