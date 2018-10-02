Man attempted to buy an 8-year-old girl from her mother at Walmart; Offered Huge Amount: Police21 mins ago
‘Rules Are Off,’ Kavanaugh ‘Guilty’ Because ‘He Is a White Man,’ Dershowitz Says (VIDEO)
Any conservative white man Democrats accuse of sexual offenses is automatically viewed as “guilty because he is a white man,” Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz (pictured above) said Monday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”
alan dershowitz complains that it’s a lot easier to accuse white men of sexual assault than it is to accuse muslims of being terrorists pic.twitter.com/2EBJnsIOqC
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 1, 2018
“Imagine if the situation were different? Imagine if a liberal Democrat president had appointed the first Muslim-American to the Supreme Court, and somebody said, ‘Oh, yeah, I remember he was a terrorist when he was 17.’ The ACLU would be all over this case, saying, ‘No, you can’t presume guilt of terrorism,’” Dershowitz said.
“But when the shoe is on the other foot — when it is a white man being accused by the Left of sexual offenses — all the rules are called off. The rules of presumption of innocence. The rules of due process. ‘We know he is guilty because he is a white man, she’s a woman, she is a survivor.’ That’s the end of the inquiry,” he continued.– READ MORE
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed published on Sunday, Dershowitz acknowledged that Kavanaugh faced a trial in the court of public opinion, but argued that he should receive basic due process as if he were in a regular criminal court.
Being on the Supreme Court is a privilege, not a right. But being disqualified based on a false accusation of a crime would be a violation of the fundamental right to fairness.https://t.co/PZ3ZIlUwfw
— Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) September 30, 2018
How would you respond if you believed that your life work, family and integrity were being destroyed by false accusations? I called for a vote delay and full investigation. Let’s reserve judgment until that is complete.
— Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) September 30, 2018
“In a nation dedicated to fairness and due process, explicit constitutional rights often serve as a metaphor and guide in the kind of basic fairness we demand even in nonlegal proceedings,” he wrote. “That model should operate here as well.”
He warned that the nation approaches an era similar to the early 1950’s when Sen. Joseph McCarthy accused multiple people of working with the Communist Party:
This is no longer about who would make the best Supreme Court justice. It is about the most fundamental issues of fairness this country has faced since the McCarthy era, when innocent people were accused of trying to overthrow the government and had their lives ruined based on false accusations, while being denied all semblance of due process or fairness.
He added that the nation risked entering a new form of “sexual McCarthyism” that could be prevented by ensuring “fundamental fairness.” “We must not go to that even darker place,” he warned.– READ MORE