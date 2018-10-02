Liberal Op-Ed: Expand Definition of ‘Veteran’ to Include Social Justice Warriors

A liberal writer is suggesting in an opinion piece that the category of being a veteran should now include social justice warriors.

Dr. Warren J. Blumenfeld wrote in LGBTQ Nation that a “true” veteran speaks out, stands up and advocates for social justice and freedom.

“Take a few moments to consider those fighting a cultural and figurative civil war to reduce the violence and injustice,” he wrote.

Blumenfeld asked in his piece why the country has limited the meaning of being a veteran to those who have served in the armed forces.

“What about the practitioners of non-violent resistance in the face of tyranny and oppression?” he said.- READ MORE

It’s the kind of boldness we expect from Captain Kirk.

William Shatner, the man who personified the can-do spirit of the “Star Trek” series, has been a thorn in the side of the liberaldom’s social justice warriors for some time now.

But a Twitter post he published Sunday hit a new level in leftie-baiting, mocking both the conspicuous the distaste of today’s progressives for the sins of the nation’s past and their undeniable interest in a government-supported here and now.

Shatner’s Twitter post nailed it perfectly.

Naturally, he wasn’t flooded with responses for liberals coughing up bills with Washington, Jefferson and Jackson’s faces. – READ MORE