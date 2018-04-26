Rudy Giuliani takes over talks with Mueller on possible Trump interview

Rudy Giuliani, the newest arrival to Donald Trump’s legal team, has taken over talks with Special Counsel Robert Mueller about a possible interview of the president, Fox News has learned.

The negotiations between Giuliani and the Mueller team have been called ongoing. The president is said to remain skeptical of the idea of an interview, but has not ruled one out.

In a statement to Fox News, Giuliani said his objective “is to end this investigation and distraction from the critical issues facing our President as quickly as possible. The President has produced 1.2 million documents that is historically unprecedented. We believe it presents overwhelming proof that the President did not collude with regard to the 2016 election.

“If anything else is needed,” Giuliani added, apparently referring to a potential Trump interview by Mueller, “we will consider it if there is an open mind as to the merits.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1