Elizabeth Warren Goes off on Ben Carson: ‘Your Unwillingness to Do Your Job…Should Get You Fired’ (VIDEO)

Things got heated between Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson at a House Financial Services subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Warren confronted Carson, whose tenor at HUD has been marred by scandals thus far, about what she viewed as an “unwillingness” to do his job — which, according to the Massachusetts senator, should primarily be to reduce housing discrimination.

“Secretary Carson, it’s been a year now. Can you name a few of the things you’ve done to reduce housing discrimination in your time at HUD?” Warren asked to kick things off.

Carson replied by stating that his department has constantly brought lawsuits against people for housing discrimination, which Warren quickly interrupted to ask: "So are you saying you've initiated many lawsuits over the past year on discrimination issues? […] OK. Anything more?"

