Rudy Giuliani: Robert Mueller ‘should put up or shut up’ before 2018 midterms

Rudy Giuliani pushed special counsel Robert Mueller on Sunday to release findings of from his investigation by Sept. 1 or risk being blamed for interfering in the 2018 midterms like former FBI Director James Comey was for the 2016 presidential election.

“Just how long does [Mueller] think he can have this job? I mean, it’s supposed to be a temporary one,” Giuliani told John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable” on New York’s AM 970 radio station.

“He should get [the report] done by Sept. 1 and I say that because the elections are coming up. He shouldn’t do a Comey and try to interfere in the elections,” he continued. “Whatever he’s got, he should put up or shut up.”

Giuliani revealed last month that Sept. 1 was the date by which Mueller intended to complete his probe into whether President Trump obstructed the Russia investigation. “You don’t want another repeat of the 2016 election where you get contrary reports at the end and you don’t know how it affected the election,” he told the New York Times. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1