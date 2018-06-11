Trump tore up letter from Schumer into ‘tiny pieces’

True Pundit

President Trump’s habit of ripping papers after reading them led to the demise of a letter sent by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, according to a report.

“I had a letter from Schumer — he tore it up,” Soloman Lartey, who formerly was tasked with records management for the White House, told Politico. “It was the craziest thing ever. He ripped papers into tiny pieces.”

Which letter from the New York Democrat was torn up was not identified.

The Politico report delved into how Lartey and his colleagues would use Scotch tape to piece back together papers torn up by Trump to fulfill legal requirements to preserve White House records as stipulated by the Presidential Records Act. – READ MORE

