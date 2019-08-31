Rudy Giuliani: ‘Prosecutions Will Happen’ Following Damning IG Report on Comey

Rudy Giuliani weighed in on the explosive DOJ Inspector General Report on former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of the Russia probe and promised that “prosecutions will happen,” despite the Justice Department’s decision to refrain from prosecuting Comey.

Giuliani said the report proves that Comey “leaked and lied,” adding that it confirms that there was a concerted effort to remove President Trump based on a “contrived, false charge.”

“With what I know about Ukraine and elsewhere, I am sure that this happened and went higher and lower than Comey. Prosecutions will happen,” Giuliani declared:

IG report found Comey leaked and lied (was less than candid) as FBI Director. We all know he fixed the Hillary massive email, phone and server destruction case and tried to frame @realDonaldTrump. What a legacy! Oh, he prosecuted Martha Stewart for lying. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 30, 2019

IG report on Comey shows that the Mueller investigation was an attempt to remove the President of the US based on a contrived, false charge? With what I know about Ukraine and elsewhere, I am sure that this happened and went higher and lower than Comey. Prosecutions will happen. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 30, 2019

The report determined that Comey broke FBI rules by leaking memos from his private conversations with President Trump. It also found that the former FBI director set a “dangerous example” for other employees and noted that Comey sought “a personally desired outcome.” – READ MORE