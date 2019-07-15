Rudy Giuliani: New video of Trump accuser whose case was dismissed shows ‘people feel empowered to say anything they want’

Video of an encounter between President Trump and a former campaign staffer that was the subject of a now-dismissed lawsuit shows people feel emboldened to lodge claims, according to Rudy Giuliani.

Many of those people often fail to apologize for spreading claims of any sort against the president, Giuliani, an attorney for the president, claimed Thursday on “Hannity.”

“Luckily, we have the footage because some people would just believe it,” the former New York City mayor said, referring to video released this week of the encounter in question between Trump and Alva Johnson. “I think it’s because a lot of the media has created this hysteria about the president.”

JUDGE DISMISSES LAWSUIT OF FORMER CAMPAIGN STAFFER WHO ACCUSED TRUMP OF FORCIBLY KISSING HERVideo

Judge William Jung of the Middle District of Florida dismissed Johnson’s lawsuit in June, but video of the kiss was released by Trump’s lawyers on Wednesday.

Giuliani said he believed the case was indicative of people spreading unsubstantiated claims against the president.

“The whole Mueller investigation was infused with that. … They printed the wildest, craziest lies, and of course they had never apologized for it,” he claimed. “People feel empowered to say anything they want.”

According to Politico, Jung tossed out Johnson’s complaint last month and said in his 15-page order that “the complaint presents a political lawsuit, not a tort and wages lawsuit.” – READ MORE