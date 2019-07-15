Man Who Raped 1-Year-Old Daughter, Posted Video of Attack on Dark Web Sentenced to 70 Years

A man who was accused of raping his one-year-old daughter and posting the video on the dark web for pedophiles has been sentenced to a 70-year prison term.

Bradenton, Florida, resident James Lockhart, 31, was handed the maximum sentence for his crimes on July 12 after pleading guilty to producing child pornography and other charges, the Daily Mail reported.

Lockhart, a former paramedic for the City of Bradenton, was arrested last October when a federal investigation pinpointed his home as the location that the horrendous video was uploaded to the Internet.

Using the names “StrangeWood” and “HardWood,” the convict had uploaded a series of four videos showing him sexually molesting his screaming child. Officials said the convict and the child in the video were identified by his ex-wife. – READ MORE