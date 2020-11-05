Rudy Giuliani Launches Trump Campaign Claim of Democrat Voting Fraud in Philadelphia

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani launched a major effort to challenge what he described as “highly suspect” mail-in ballots that were counted in Philadelphia without proper observation.

“This is a concerted effort of the crooks that run the Democrat party,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Giuliani said that the “Democrat crooked machine” prevented Republican observers in Philadelphia from seeing the ballot counting process, forcing them to stand 20 or 30 feet away.

The former mayor announced that President Donald Trump’s campaign had filed a lawsuit to contest the counting process.

“We were supposed to be allowed by law to observe the counting of the ballots,” Giuliani said, citing the importance of Trump campaign observers at the polling stations in Philadelphia. – READ MORE

