Demands Arise for PA Attorney General to ‘Step Aside’: He’s Trying to ‘Steal Pennsylvania from Trump’

Calls for Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) to “step aside” are rising after he urged voters to seek election help from Democrats, mere days after stating that “if all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose.”

Shapiro drew strong reactions across social media after encouraging voters to seek election help from Democrats on Election Day.

“Need help with your mail in ballot, finding out where to vote, or something else?” Shapiro wrote on social media. “Call the @PADems Voter Assistance Hotline. Someone will answer and help you out. Call 1-833-PA-VOTES”:

Need help with your mail in ballot, finding out where to vote, or something else? Call the @PADems Voter Assistance Hotline. Someone will answer and help you out. Call 1-833-PA-VOTES pic.twitter.com/Jf9KfLtNRI — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) November 3, 2020

Days earlier, Shapiro predicted that Trump would lose the Keystone State, contingent on if “all the votes are added up.”

His partisan position continues to draw heavy criticism, particularly given that the presidential race could come down to the Keystone State, which is continuing to count outstanding ballots. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --