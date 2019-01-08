Roy Moore was reportedly targeted by Dems in second ‘false flag’ operation in 2017 Alabama race

Alabama Republican Roy Moore was reportedly targeted by another “false flag” operation organized by Democrats who supported Doug Jones during the state’s Senate special election in 2017, according to a new report.

A New York Times story revealed Monday that Democrats created a Facebook page that gave the false impression that it was the work of Baptist teetotalers supporting Moore in the contest. That “Dry Alabama” Facebook page – which called for outlawing alcohol in the state – intended to alienate pro-business, moderate Republicans from Moore, the paper reported.

Democrats reportedly saw an opportunity to win that race after Moore was hit with allegations of past inappropriate sexual conduct with teenage girls. Jones went on to win the race.

It’s the second report in recent weeks of a stealth social media effort by pro-Jones activists.

In December, the New York Times also reported that Democratic operatives, backed by a liberal billionaire, created thousands of fake Russian accounts to give an impression the Russian government was supporting Moore. The secret project was carried out on Facebook and Twitter. After that revelation, Jones said he was “outraged” over the report and called for a federal investigation into the project. – READ MORE