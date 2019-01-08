WATCH: NYT Writer Tells CNN The Only Honest Way To Cover Trump Is To Be Negative

On Sunday, appearing on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” with host Brian Stelter, New York Times writer Frank Bruni stated that the only honest way for the Times to cover President Trump is to give him negative coverage.

Stelter introduced the subject by discussing the new book by the former executive editor of the Times, Jill Abramson, titled, “Merchants of Truth,” which contains some criticism of the Times for having an “anti-Trump bent.” In the book, Abramson also discussed Dean Baquet, the editor who replaced her, asserting, “His news pages were unmistakably anti-Trump. Some headlines contained raw opinion, as did some of the stories that were labeled as news analysis.”

Abramson also wrote that because the Times has a “mostly liberal audience, there was an implicit financial reward for the Times in running lots of Trump stories, almost all of them negative; they drove big traffic numbers and, despite the blip of cancellations after the election, inflated subscription orders to levels to no one anticipated.”- READ MORE