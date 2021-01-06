Rowan Atkinson, Star Of ‘Mr. Bean,’ Condemns Cancel Culture: A ‘Medieval Mob Looking For Someone To Burn’

British superstar Rowan Atkinson, who will forever be immortalized as the iconic “Mr. Bean,” has joined Ricky Gervais and John Cleese in the fight against cancel culture.

Speaking with U.K.’s Radio Times, Atkinson said that the modern act of destroying people in an instant due to past or present sins is the “digital equivalent of the medieval mob roaming the streets looking for someone to burn.”

“The problem we have online is that an algorithm decides what we want to see, which ends up creating a simplistic, binary view of society,” he said, as reported by Variety. “It becomes a case of either you’re with us or against us. And if you’re against us, you deserve to be ‘canceled.’”

“It’s important that we’re exposed to a wide spectrum of opinion, but what we have now is the digital equivalent of the medieval mob roaming the streets looking for someone to burn,” Atkinson added. “So it is scary for anyone who’s a victim of that mob and it fills me with fear about the future.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --