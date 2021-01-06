Cruz: Google Is The “Most Dangerous Company On The Face Of The Planet”

Senator Ted Cruz has continued his campaign against the unregulated expansion of Big Tech by labelling Google ‘the most dangerous company’ on the planet.

Cruz made the comments to reporters Saturday at a campaign event for the Georgia Senate runoff.

“I think hands down Google is the most dangerous company on the face of the planet. Google is the most dangerous because it’s the biggest by far. It is the most powerful by far. It controls the vast majority of searches people do,” Cruz noted after describing big tech as the “single greatest threat” to “free and fair elections.”

Watch Senator Ted Cruz expose Google, Twitter and Facebook. He says, “Google is the most dangerous company on this planet’.https://t.co/TeUalLcqrn — OmShantiOm11🇮🇳 (@OmShantiSanghi) January 4, 2021

Cruz referred to the 2016 election where “Google, through manipulated search outcomes, shifted over 2.6 million votes in 2016 to the Democrats.”

Cruz noted that psychologist Dr. Robert Epstein, who testified before Cruz’s Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution “is not a Republican. He is a liberal Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton but is outraged to see that kind of abuse of power. Google is clearly the most dangerous.” – READ MORE

