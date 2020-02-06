Rounding Errors Found In 30% Of Iowa Caucus Worksheets, Could Flip “Significant Number Of Delegates”

After an app created by a Democratic digital firm botched the Iowa caucus results, the 1,678 precincts across the state resorted to awarding delegates using a “Caucus Math Worksheet,” causing significant delays in reporting.

The worksheet requires caucus workers perform basic multiplication and division, and then round the results up or down.

Unfortunately, Iowa Democrats are apparently terrible at math and rounding, as journalist and co-founder of Smart Elections, Lulu Friesdat, reveals that 30% of the worksheets she examined contained errors

The kicker, “If 30% of 1678 precincts have an extra delegate assigned this way, it could be approximately 500 delegates. Buttigieg is currently leading Sanders by 18 delegates.”

