Rosie O’Donnell compares Trump adviser Stephen Miller to ‘baby Hitler’
Rosie O’Donnell took a page out of Jim Carrey’s book and shared a drawing she made of senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller in which she called him “baby Hitler.”
The liberal comedian captioned her artwork, “Stephen Miller – god will not forgive you #HitlerPlaybook.”
Stephen Miller – god will not forgive you #HitlerPlaybook pic.twitter.com/TDx5WWs9sa
— ROSIE (@Rosie) June 16, 2018
O’Donnell was seemingly responding to reports that Miller, Trump’s senior policy adviser, instructed the president to increase the prosecutions of illegal immigrants under a “zero-tolerance” policy that critics say can lead to parent-child separations. – READ MORE
