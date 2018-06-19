True Pundit

Rosie O’Donnell compares Trump adviser Stephen Miller to ‘baby Hitler’

Rosie O’Donnell took a page out of Jim Carrey’s book and shared a drawing she made of senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller in which she called him “baby Hitler.”

The liberal comedian captioned her artwork, “Stephen Miller – god will not forgive you #HitlerPlaybook.”

O’Donnell was seemingly responding to reports that Miller, Trump’s senior policy adviser, instructed the president to increase the prosecutions of illegal immigrants under a “zero-tolerance” policy that critics say can lead to parent-child separations. – READ MORE

