Teen Who Lied About Ex-Boyfriend Raping Her Fined Less Than $300

When 18-year-old Hannah Sandover from Southwick, Wiltshire was rebuffed by her boyfriend of over a year to rekindle their romance, she apparently sought revenge. Sandover falsely claimed her ex, also 18 years old, slipped something into her water bottle and raped her in his truck while she was incapacitated.

Sandover told a friend of the fabricated account, who then went to the police to report the accusations. The fake victim told the police of her ex, “He became forceful and pinned me down, I kept telling him to stop,” adding, “I think he had drugged the water I was drinking.”

According to the rape hoaxer, there was another friend sitting in the front passenger seat listening to music on headphones at the time of the “rape.”

But, according to The Mirror, Sandover’s story began to change when the investigation started heating up and the teen was put through an intimate medical examine at a clinic. Sandover admitted she was never drugged. Further, when her own family began questioning the veracity of her claims, the teen admitted the sex was consensual.

On Friday, at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court, Sandover copped to a charge of wasting police time and was given a four-month suspended sentence. Sandover is to complete a 15-day rehab requirement, was handed a two-year restraining order against her ex, and fined £200. – READ MORE

