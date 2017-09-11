True Pundit

Rosenstein Warns of ‘Violent Domestic Extremists’ as People ‘Less Inclined to Join Losing’ ISIS

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told an anti-terrorism conference Thursday that trying “to collect all available information and generate actionable intelligence to disrupt terrorists before they strike” is kind of like playing Space Invaders.

“Rows of alien ships move across the television screen and drop bombs. They get closer to the ground each time they hit the side of the screen. You are at the bottom with a gun, firing upward. You can move left and right as you shoot. You need to dodge the alien missiles,” Rosenstein said of the 1970s video game. “The first few times you play, you race back and forth across the screen, dodging missiles and shooting wildly.”

“After you play for a while, you may start to notice a pattern. If you move smoothly across the screen, you can kill all the aliens without getting hit. It requires you to step back and analyze the situation. You need to use the available intelligence to develop a strategy. That is the challenge we face.” – READ MORE

Deputy attorney general tells terrorism conference that DOJ probing "potential criminal civil rights prosecutions" from Charlottesville.
    A STRATEGY ?? Mr Rosenstein America is not a Dam video Game. How about Hillarys emails,How about Dirty Debbie,How about Obama Violating THE LAW,How about Crooked James Comey,How about Soro’s incitement of Violence and his attempts to Destroy the USA,How about all the White Collar Crimes,How about Antifa,How about Homeless Americans,How about Homeless Veterans,How about Illegal Invaders,How about John Pedodesta,How about SETH RICH,how about DNC Corruption,How About You Rosenstein Violating The Hatch Act……………………………………. Does any of this Look like Video Game’s ?? Games you can stop playing and have No Consequences, What I have Listed Have REAL CONSEQUENCES AND PEOPLE HAVE SUFFERED AND EVEN DIED..THERE IS NO RESET BUTTON ON THIS CAUSE ITS NOT A GAME !!!