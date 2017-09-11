Rosenstein Warns of ‘Violent Domestic Extremists’ as People ‘Less Inclined to Join Losing’ ISIS

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told an anti-terrorism conference Thursday that trying “to collect all available information and generate actionable intelligence to disrupt terrorists before they strike” is kind of like playing Space Invaders.

“Rows of alien ships move across the television screen and drop bombs. They get closer to the ground each time they hit the side of the screen. You are at the bottom with a gun, firing upward. You can move left and right as you shoot. You need to dodge the alien missiles,” Rosenstein said of the 1970s video game. “The first few times you play, you race back and forth across the screen, dodging missiles and shooting wildly.”

“After you play for a while, you may start to notice a pattern. If you move smoothly across the screen, you can kill all the aliens without getting hit. It requires you to step back and analyze the situation. You need to use the available intelligence to develop a strategy. That is the challenge we face.” – READ MORE