16 Years After 9/11, One Airport Is Opening Up To Non-Travelers

Sixteen years after 9/11, one airport in the U.S. is allowing people who aren’t traveling past security checkpoints into the main terminal.

Once again, people can say farewell to loved ones and watch them board the plane, shop, and dine at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The airport started a new program Tuesday that allows non-travelers to apply for a one-day security pass. Since the creation of the TSA after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, only people with a boarding pass have been allowed to go through airport security. – READ MORE