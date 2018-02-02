Rosenstein Shirks Duty to Supervise Mueller, Former Prosecutor Says

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s failure to supervise special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election led to the nation’s “most unusual special counsel investigation,” a former federal prosecutor said Thursday.

Andrew McCarthy, who served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan, said on “The Laura Ingraham Show” Thursday morning that Rosenstein has given Mueller “carte blanche” to investigate any matter he wishes. He said the special counsel should be subject to the same oversight as other prosecutors.

McCarthy drew on his experience prosecuting high-profile terrorism cases, including Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman — better known as the “blind sheikh” — in connection with the first World Trade Center bombing in 1993.

“The Justice Department is supposed to supervise all prosecutors, even, you know, the experienced ones like Mueller,” he said. “I tell people, before I was allowed to indict the blind sheikh in the mid-1990s, I had to have a three-day trial in the Justice Department to explain to them why we had a case. And I had to, you know, answer every single question and knock down every single criticism before they let us indict him.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump came under criticism after a report alleged he tried to remove special counsel Robert Mueller in June 2017. But according to former special prosecutor Kenneth Starr, the president has every right to fire Mueller if he so desires.

Starr, who investigated former President Bill Clinton during the 1990s, indicated during a Monday appearance on Fox News that under the U.S. Constitution, Trump has control over executive branch personnel decisions.

Since Mueller — the man in charge of investigating alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 election — technically works for the Department of Justice, which is part of the executive branch, Trump has the power to fire him.

“The president has very broad powers. Article II of the Constitution of the United States vests the executive power in the president,” Starr said, as reported by The Daily Caller. “We’ve elected the president, and he has all this power.”

Trump is “at liberty” to decide he wants Mueller out, Starr added, even if he thinks Mueller is simply “not doing a good job” or if his investigation is “interfering” with the “conduct” of Trump’s presidency. – READ MORE

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) joined SiriusXM hosts Matthew Boyle and Amanda House and launched a scathing attack on former FBI head and now Special Counsel Robert Mueller on this week’s edition of Breitbart News Sunday.

“I’ve been complaining since the day he was appointed, he did so much damage to the FBI,” Gohmert said of Mueller, offering up multiple criticisms of his long FBI career, from his alleged mishandling of the Boston bombing in 2013 to the now-infamous anthrax investigations over a decade earlier.

“This guy has done so much damage to our country, to the greatest law enforcement force for good in history, the FBI … he did a lot of damage. It’s time to stop the damage that he’s doing right now,” added Gohmert.

He also faulted Mueller for his handling of the 2001 anthrax investigation.

“This guy’s done so much damage, he should never have been appointed, and if he had had any decency about him at all, he would have immediately declined because he couldn’t investigate anything Comey is involved in,” he said, suggesting Mueller and former FBI Director James Comey are basically “joined at the hip.” – READ MORE