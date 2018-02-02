Eagles’ Torrey Smith Says He Would Refuse White House Invite if Philly Wins Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith, has announced that he would refuse an invitation to visit President Trump’s White House if his team were to win Super Bowl LII.

Smith, a constant critic of the president, revealed his decision in a Wednesday press conference.

Torrey Smith says he won’t go to the White House, if #Eagles win the #SuperBowl. “People call it an anthem protest, it’s not an anthem protest. It’s a protest during the anthem. When my father dies, he’ll be buried with a flag draped over his casket after serving in the military. pic.twitter.com/4TdU9qEzve — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoPHL) January 31, 2018

The player also tried to spin the NFL anthem protests as not being about the anthem. “People call it an anthem protest, it’s not an anthem protest. It’s a protest during the anthem,” he insisted. – READ MORE

Watch as this Philadelphia Eagles fan chasing a departing subway train gets absolutely truck-sticked by a pole on the platform.

An Eagles fan whose attempt to rally subway passengers for a playoff game ended with him running into a concrete pole.

Jigar Desai said he is doing OK and his pain eased with the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in the NFC Championship Game.

The mishap occurred while Desai was heading to the game. He had a few drinks while watching the New England Patriots defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

The 42-year-old Eagles season-ticket holder from suburban Philadelphia said he got pumped up watching a group of Eagles fans on a train heading in the opposite direction and wanted to get them excited. Thomas Emmet Ashton, who recorded a video of the incident, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that Desai, who was in a Brian Dawkins jersey, was running alongside the train while trying to rally passengers before he crashed into a pole. – READ MORE

The Philadelphia Eagles are infamous for having some of the most unruly fans in the NFL, and that perception was reinforced on Sunday, when Eagles fans were caught on video taunting and flipping off Vikings fans and; even worse, throwing beer bottles and cans at them as they walked by.

As tailgaters at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field prepared for the day’s festivities, some jumped to their feet to assail a trio of Vikings fans who had the misfortune of finding themselves walking through the Eagles side of the parking lot:

What’s it like to be a #Vikings fan inside the #Eagles tailgate? *Sound up* I followed a few fans in purple. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/GkK9viGyRR — Ryan Shaver (@RShaverSports) January 21, 2018

But that chorus of boos and catcalls was nothing compared to the tidal wave of hate another group of Vikings fans experienced, according to NESN. – READ MORE